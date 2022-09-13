3 Takeaways From Uber's $100M Tax Payout To NJ

By Daniela Porat (September 13, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Uber and a subsidiary's $100 million payout in back taxes to New Jersey over the misclassification of drivers as independent contractors shows the importance of public enforcement of employment laws and signals that state-level employee classification tests will fuel legal and political battles in years to come, attorneys said. Uber Technologies Inc. paid about $12.1 million and subsidiary Raiser LLC paid about $87.9 million to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Unemployment Trust Fund, according to information from the ride-hailing company. The NJDOL found Uber and its subsidiary owed $78 million in past-due contributions and penalties plus $22...

