Ex-NY Transit Official Gets At Least 1 Year For Bid-Rigging

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 13, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has sentenced former Metro-North Railroad contracts manager James Berlangero to at least one year in prison for corruption and kickbacks in a bid-rigging scheme to funnel millions to a waste and asbestos removal company. Berlangero pled guilty in May as part of a plea deal in the midst of a trial where he admitted using confidential MTA information to help WRS Environmental Services secure contracts totaling $10 million in exchange for about $70,000 in bribes. James Berlangero arrives at a Manhattan state courthouse on Tuesday for sentencing on corruption and bribery in connection with rigging New York...

