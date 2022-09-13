'Sins Of Girardi' Shouldn't Taint PG&E Bankruptcy, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (September 13, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ordered PG&E fire victims' trustee to respond to a pro se plaintiff's discovery bid into JAMS mediators' neutrality, but he doubted the plaintiff's "very broad brush" allegations that disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi influenced the proceedings and warned the "sins of Girardi" shouldn't taint the case. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali's comments came during a hearing held via Zoom on a request for discovery made by pro se plaintiff William B. Abrams of Santa Rosa. Abrams' home was destroyed by the devastating 2017 Tubbs Fire, which was sparked by an electrical wire. Although solvent, PG&E Corp. filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS