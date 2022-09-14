Real Estate Rumors: UBS, Picus, Buzz Oates

By Andrew McIntyre (September 14, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- UBS is seeking to sell a New York Upper East Side apartment building for between $120 million and $125 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The Swiss bank is looking to offload 408 E. 92nd St., a 32-story tower where 20% of the 196 units are rent-stabilized through 2026, according to the report....

