Key Nikola Critic Earned $600K From Bet Against Truckmaker

By Pete Brush (September 14, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- An influential Nikola Corp. critic acknowledged Wednesday that he earned a $600,000 cut of a huge shareholder bet against the zero-emissions truckmaker, as a Manhattan federal jury heard testimony in the trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud charges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS