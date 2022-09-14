Bankrupt 3M Unit Gets OK To Continue Earplug Appeals

By Rick Archer (September 14, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- The Indiana bankruptcy judge overseeing 3M unit Aearo Technologies' Chapter 11 case Wednesday allowed appeals and post-trial motions to go forward for Florida trials of claims that Aearo's earplugs cause hearing loss....

