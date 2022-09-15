Investor Attys Get $7.5M Fees From PwC, Deloitte Settlements

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 15, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Berman Tabacco legal team will receive $7.45 million in connection with settlements it brokered on behalf of investors in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. with Greek member companies of accounting firms PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte over an alleged "brazen scheme to loot the company" of hundreds of millions of dollars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS