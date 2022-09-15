Ex-Uber GC 'Shocked' She Wasn't Told Of Hack, Jury Hears

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 15, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A former Uber general counsel who testified Thursday in the criminal obstruction trial of former security chief Joseph Sullivan said she was "shocked" that her "A-team" colleague never disclosed a massive 2016 data breach and confirmed that then-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick also never told her about the incident....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS