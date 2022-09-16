Uber CEO Testifies He Fired Security Chief After Losing Trust

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 16, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Just a day after Uber disclosed a new network breach, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi took the stand in ex-security chief Joseph Sullivan's criminal obstruction trial and testified he fired the security chief because he lost trust after Sullivan hid key details about a 2016 hack in an "incomplete or misleading" email....

