Split 5th Circ. Backs Texas Social Media Censorship Law

By Hailey Konnath (September 17, 2022, 12:37 AM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel on Friday said it would allow a contentious Texas social media law prohibiting platforms like Twitter from banning users based on their "viewpoints," reversing a Lone Star State federal court's order blocking the law and holding that it protects rather than hinders free speech....

