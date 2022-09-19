Families Say Boeing Can't Evade Jury Trial In Lion Air Cases

By Linda Chiem (September 19, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Crash victims' families said Boeing should not be allowed to bypass an Illinois federal jury trial and close out the last remaining lawsuits over the deadly 2018 Lion Air accident with a narrowly focused bench trial, saying Boeing must be held fully accountable under other injury claims....

