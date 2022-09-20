GM Hid Engine Defect, Jury Told As Class Action Trial Revs Up

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 19, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Counsel for certified classes of General Motors vehicle owners claimed in his opening trial statement Monday in California federal court that the auto giant concealed an engine defect that results in excessive oil consumption, but the company's lawyer countered that GM never hid the fact that a problem was discovered and fixed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS