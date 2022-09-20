PwC To Pay $267M In ERISA Suit Over Lump-Sum Benefits

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 20, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers retirees who accused the accounting firm of lowballing their lump-sum pension benefits asked a New York federal court to bless a $267 million class action settlement that would end the suit after more than 16 years of litigation....

