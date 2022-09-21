Delta Says It Didn't Know Flyer Accused Of Assault Was Drunk

By Matthew Santoni (September 21, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines employees had no indication that a late-boarding passenger on a Pittsburgh-to-Atlanta flight had consumed nearly a gallon of beer and liquor, or that he might grope a federal officer aboard that flight as the officer alleged, an attorney for Delta argued in the opening of a civil trial Wednesday....

