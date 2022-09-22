Baker Donelson Dodges Damage Theory In Surveillance Case

By Lynn LaRowe (September 22, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A woman who says she settled injury claims for far less than they were worth after being illegally surveilled at the behest of an insurance company and lawyers from Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC cannot ask jurors to determine what she would have received had the case gone to trial, a Georgia state court judge has ruled....

