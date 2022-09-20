Fox Dodges Defamation Suit From Ex-Host Accused Of Rape

By Gianna Ferrarin (September 20, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge let Fox News off the hook Tuesday in former host Ed Henry's suit alleging the network and its CEO defamed him when it announced his termination after a producer accused him of rape....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS