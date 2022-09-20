Nikola CEO Tells Jury Founder's Boasts Put Workers On Edge

By Pete Brush (September 20, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former CEO Trevor Milton's big claims about the zero-emissions truck company were often untrue and generated turmoil among employees, Nikola's current CEO told a Manhattan federal jury Tuesday in Milton's fraud trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS