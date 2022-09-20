Ex-WilmerHale Atty Testifies Internal Probe Upset Uber Exec

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 20, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A former WilmerHale partner who worked on Uber's 2017 internal investigation into a major data breach took the stand Tuesday in the criminal obstruction trial of Uber's former security chief Joseph Sullivan, testifying that Sullivan was upset at the investigation and accused WilmerHale of using "scorched-earth tactics."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS