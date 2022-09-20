Spectrum Ordered To Pay $1.15B In Stabbing Case

By Dave Simpson (September 20, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge has ordered cable TV outfit Spectrum to pay $1.15 billion in damages to the family of an 83-year-old woman who was stabbed to death by a company internet installer in 2019, reducing a $7 billion award determined by a jury in July at the family's request....

