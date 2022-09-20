James Franco's $2.2M Film School Sex Exploitation Deal OK'd

By Gina Kim (September 20, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge on Tuesday preliminarily blessed a $2.2 million deal that James Franco and his studio partners reached with two former students in their putative class action alleging that the actor's now-defunct film school sexually exploited its students, four months after ordering the parties to make revisions....

