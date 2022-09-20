Ex-FBI Agent Took Cash And Escorts From LA Atty, Jury Told

By Gina Kim (September 20, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a California federal jury during openings Tuesday that ex-FBI agent Babak Broumand accepted over $200,000, visits with escorts and other bribes to protect an attorney who later pled guilty to multiple crimes, while defense counsel contended that there's no evidence of bribery and that his client simply made bad decisions....

