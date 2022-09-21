Uber's $100K Hacker Payout 'A Great Deal,' Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 21, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Uber's former security chief kicked off his criminal defense Wednesday with testimony from two onetime subordinates who explained how Uber stalled as it tried to identify the hackers behind a 2016 breach before paying them $100,000 via a "bug bounty" program — a payout one witness called "a great deal."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS