United Sanctioned For Late Evidence In Surprise Billing Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 21, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sanctioned United Behavioral Health on Wednesday and barred it from using tens of thousands of pieces of evidence produced after a discovery cutoff date, finding the late submissions were unjustified and harmful to a proposed class of patients alleging the insurer lowballed out-of-network claim reimbursements. ...

