'No Real Possibility' Bryant Would See Crash Pics, LA Says

By Lauren Berg (September 22, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- There is "no real possibility" Vanessa Bryant might stumble on photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter, Los Angeles County told a California federal judge Wednesday, saying there's no evidence that the photos shared among county first responders were publicly disseminated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS