Boeing To Pay $200M To End SEC Fraud Probe Over 737 Max

By Linda Chiem (September 22, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Boeing will pay $200 million to settle allegations it misled investors about the 737 Max jet's overall safety after two fatal crashes, and the company's former chief executive will fork over an additional $1 million, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday....

