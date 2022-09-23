Deutsche Bank To Pay $26M To End Investor Suit Over Epstein

By Dave Simpson (September 23, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay nearly $26.3 million to end a proposed class action from investors who accuse the German lender of causing its share price to drop through its dealings with bad actors such as Jeffrey Epstein, the investors told a New York federal court Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS