Oil Terminal Owner Prevails In Fight With Chinese Energy Unit

By Caroline Simson (September 26, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The owner of a crude oil terminal in the U.S. Virgin Islands has convinced a New York arbitral tribunal to deny a bid by the trading arm of the Chinese state-owned energy giant Sinopec to escape a 10-year lease said to be worth some $500 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS