Saipan Casino Investors Win Arbitration Of Licensing Fight

By Joyce Hanson (September 26, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Northern Mariana Islands federal judge has granted a bid by Chinese investors in a Saipan luxury casino to block proceedings initiated by regulators to yank their license over a fee dispute brought on by the pandemic and other force majeure events, saying the parties must arbitrate their dispute....

