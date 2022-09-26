Ga. Judge OKs Fee Award In Atlanta Real Estate Feud

By Emily Johnson (September 26, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge ordered an Atlanta-based real estate developer to pay his former business partner $129,590 in attorney fees on Monday after being found liable for making hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized payments to himself out of the company's coffers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS