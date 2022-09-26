Hike In NJ Casino Payments Shouldn't Be Paused, Court Told

By Bill Wichert (September 26, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit organization has called on a New Jersey state judge to reject the state's bid to pause his ruling invalidating a state law amendment that cut the annual payments Atlantic City casinos make to local government entities, arguing that collecting the extra funds may prove difficult if the decision is put on hold....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS