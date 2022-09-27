Ex-NFL Running Back Wins $28.5M NY Med Mal Verdict

By Dorothy Atkins (September 26, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A New York state court jury on Friday awarded a former New York Giants running back $28.5 million in his medical malpractice suit against New York's Hospital for Special Surgery and the hospital's late chief of the orthopedic trauma service for allegedly botching the player's ankle reconstruction surgery, according to his counsel....

