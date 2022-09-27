States Urge 5th Circ. To Revive Border Wall Construction

By Rae Ann Varona (September 27, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Missouri and Texas asked the Fifth Circuit to reverse a lower court's decision to nix them from a consolidated suit challenging the Biden administration's decision to pause wall construction along the Southern border, saying they'd suffer financially without the wall....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS