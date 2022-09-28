Insurers, Art Exhibitor Settle Forgery Coverage Fight

By Ganesh Setty (September 27, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- An art exhibitor and a group of European insurers have settled their dispute over insurance payments amid an investigation into paintings seized by the Italian government in 2017 under suspicions of forgery, according to an order dismissing the case Tuesday....

