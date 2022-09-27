Fired In-House Atty Scores Partial Win Against Real Estate Co.

By Hailey Konnath (September 27, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday handed a former in-house attorney a partial win in his suit against his former employers, finding that the companies committed disability discrimination when they fired him after he asked to continue working from home due to various health conditions in 2020....

