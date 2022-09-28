Film Industry Pension Board Can't Skirt Designer's ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (September 28, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said the board of the Motion Picture Industry Pension Plans must face a federal benefits suit brought by the set designer for "Avengers: Endgame" alleging the fund is being mismanaged, ruling that she proved the board knew about the plan's failings and did nothing to course correct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS