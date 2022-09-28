TIAA Escapes Account Holders' ERISA Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 28, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a suit claiming the Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America violated federal benefits law by inducing participants in employer-sponsored retirement plans to transfer assets into higher-fee accounts, finding a proposed class of investors failed to allege TIAA acted as a fiduciary when recommending rollovers....

