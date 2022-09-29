Ga. Woman Ends Legal Malpractice Suit Against Fla. Firm

By Emily Johnson (September 29, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Attorneys at Florida law firm Gary Williams Parenti Watson and a former Gary Williams attorney told a Georgia federal judge on Wednesday that their former client, a Georgia woman who sued them in December 2020, has agreed to permanently dismiss her legal malpractice, fraud and other claims....

