Apple Judge Open To Tossing Screen Defect Suit, For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (September 29, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday he will likely toss with leave to amend a proposed class action alleging Apple defectively designed MacBook Air and Pro laptops with thin screens that are susceptible to cracking, saying the complaint is "a little vague" on whether Apple knew about the alleged defect....

