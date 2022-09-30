Administrator Named In CVS-Walgreens-Walmart Opioid Order

By Eric Heisig (September 30, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland federal judge presiding over thousands of opioid cases appointed his special master on Friday as administrator for abatement programs mandated as part of a judgment against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, which were found liable to the tune of $650 million for contributing to prescription painkiller-related problems in two Ohio counties....

