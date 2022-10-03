Supreme Court Says No To 9 Patent Cases

By Andrew Karpan (October 3, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to wade into nine patent cases, turning down Biogen's efforts to block its billion-dollar multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera from facing market competition and a bid from a prolific patent filer alleging that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had developed a "no patents" rule specifically for him, among other matters....

