'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Can't Shake Fraud Rap, Feds Say

By Elliot Weld (October 3, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors pushed back Monday against arguments from the stars of reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best" to undo their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions, saying the motion seeks to "gloss over or ignore" heaps of evidence against them....

