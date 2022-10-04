Bob Dylan Seeks Sanctions Over Withdrawn Sex Assault Case

By Ryan Boysen (October 4, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Bob Dylan wants a New York federal court to slap $50,000 in sanctions on two attorneys who filed a suit alleging that the rock star raped a teen girl, claiming the lawyers' repeated discovery delays and ultimate withdrawal of the suit prove it was just a sloppy extortion attempt all along....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS