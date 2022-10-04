Argent Says Workers' Stock Sale Suit Belongs In Arbitration

By Patrick Hoff (October 4, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Argent Trust urged a New York federal judge to boot a proposed class action alleging the firm allowed barbecue chain employees to overpay for their company's stock, saying the workers must individually arbitrate their claims and the recent addition of another plaintiff didn't change that....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS