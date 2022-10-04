BNSF Can't Blame Vendor For BIPA Violations, Jury Told

By Celeste Bott (October 4, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway can't avoid liability in the first case under Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law to go to trial by pointing to the vendor it hired to scan truck drivers' fingerprints, because the railroad was ultimately calling the shots, an Illinois federal jury heard Tuesday....

