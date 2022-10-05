Infowars Finance Czar Says Jones Called The Shots

By Cara Salvatore (October 4, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut jury weighing damages against Alex Jones for his false claims about the Sandy Hook shooting saw video testimony Tuesday from his finance deputy at Infowars, who said the conspiracy theorist chose his show topics and product markup percentage and was kept closely apprised of sales....

