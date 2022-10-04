GM Hit With Over $100M Verdict In Engine Defect Class Action

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 4, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found Tuesday that General Motors breached certain warranties and violated a state consumer protection law by selling cars with a hidden engine defect that caused excessive oil consumption, awarding about 38,000 owners in the class action damages totaling just over $100 million....

