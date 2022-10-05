Shutterstock Seeks Sanctions For 'Ill-Advised' Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (October 5, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Shutterstock Inc. is aiming to get a law firm sanctioned for allegedly perpetuating a photographer's "ill-advised" copyright suit in New York federal court over an aerial nature image, arguing that the firm and photographer should be jointly liable for the platform's six-figure legal bill from the unsuccessful suit....

