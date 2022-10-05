Carnival Slams Bid To 'Halt The Madness' In Brain Injury Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 5, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Carnival is fighting a passenger's bid to "halt the madness" as the parties prepare for a new trial in a Florida federal court suit claiming the man sustained a traumatic brain injury when a fold-out bed fell on his head, saying it simply wants to use the bed as evidence and sanctions are not warranted....

