Barclays, ICAP's $22.5M Deal OK'd In Benchmark-Rigging Suit

By Gina Kim (October 5, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday gave his preliminary blessing to a $22 million deal that would resolve claims by investors accusing Barclays and others of plotting to manipulate interbank exchange rates, including one tied to the Japanese yen, causing them to suffer losses. ...

