Convicted 'Varsity Blues' Prof Can Travel Abroad, Judge Says

By Elliot Weld (October 6, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A former University of Southern California dentistry professor who pled guilty to his role in the "Varsity Blues" admissions scandal was once again granted permission to travel abroad for business trips Wednesday, the fourth time he has been allowed to do so this year while out on supervised release....

